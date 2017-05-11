History
Search
Sign In
LightBoxThe Story Behind TIME's White House Cover Shoot With Trump
Trump James Comey firing Time Magazine Cover
Donald TrumpRead Donald Trump's Interview With TIME on Being President
TIME Magazine default image
Hong KongHong Kong's Democracy Marchers Have Been Told to Make Way For a Pro-China Rally
Hong Kong's July 1 Rally As Tensions Continue After White Paper On Hong Kong
russiaA Russian Blogger Has Been Convicted For Playing 'Pokemon Go' in Church
Pokemon Go Launches In Japan
TIME Magazine default image
History

The Forgotten Parent Behind Mother's Day

Olivia B. Waxman
6:58 AM ET

The idea may seem obvious--celebrate moms!--but the origin of Mother's Day is surprisingly murky.

The most common story is that it began in 1908, when a young woman named Anna Jarvis staged a Mother's Day at her West Virginia church. It was a ceremony meant to honor all mothers, especially her own, who said before she died that she wished such a holiday existed. At least that's how Jarvis, who by 1912 had quit her advertising job to boost the idea full-time, told it. The part she often skipped was that her mother Ann had already organized her own mom-centric events.

But those events were far more somber than celebratory. Of the 13 children borne by the elder Jarvis, four lived to adulthood. Her experience was not uncommon; up to 30% of infants born in the 19th century died before turning 1. In 1858 that situation prompted her, while pregnant for the sixth time, to ask her brother, a doctor, to help arrange "mothers' day" work clubs, so that local women could learn hygienic practices to keep kids healthy.

Why didn't Anna Jarvis stick to the theme of educating mothers? Perhaps because she was not one herself, argues Katharine Lane Antolini, author of Memorializing Motherhood: Anna Jarvis and the Struggle for the Control of Mother's Day. Yet turning the holiday into a celebration of motherhood, rather than a reminder of its hardships, helped its popularity spread. And even as others came forth to claim credit for the idea, Jarvis proved better at promoting it than anyone else--even her mother.

--OLIVIA B. WAXMAN

For more on these stories, visit time.com/history

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME