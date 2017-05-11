Who's Who In Iran's Elections

PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI

The moderate incumbent won in 2013 pledging to solve the nuclear dispute between Iran and world powers. Although he did just that in 2015, the economic rewards he promised have not materialized. Although his critics say he has sold revolutionary ideals short, he’s favored for re-election.

MOHAMMAD-BAGHER QALIBAF

Running for President for the third time, the conservative Tehran mayor is trying to win support as a populist advocate for lower classes. He has dared to attack government officials as well as affluent Iranians, calling them a 4% minority sucking blood out of the 96%.

EBRAHIM RAISI

The conservative cleric is the race’s hard-liner, campaigning as a proponent of economic equality who will fight corruption. He has never held elected office, however, and has been attacked by reformists and moderates for his alleged role in controversial retrials of anti-regime prisoners in the 1980s.

ESHAQ JAHANGIRI

Rouhani’s first Vice President and a member of Cabinet in three governments, Jahangiri is the reformist movement’s candidate. With less popular support than that of his three main rivals, he is almost certain to withdraw and throw support behind Rouhani in the final days.

This appears in the May 22, 2017 issue of TIME.