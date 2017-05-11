How 'Golden Visas' Work

Meyer’s firm later apologized for using the White House adviser’s name at the marketing event

Nicole Meyer, sister of President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, courted controversy with a presentation to Chinese investors on May 6 setting out how her family's real estate business can help foreign nationals obtain so-called golden visas through the EB-5 program. Here's how it works:

HISTORY

The program was created by Congress in 1990 to spur foreign investment by providing wealthy immigrants a path to a green card. Since 2012, the program has generated at least $8.7 billion and created more than 35,000 jobs. As of 2016, about 80% of EB-5 visas have been issued to Chinese nationals.

ELIGIBILITY

Immigrants must invest $500,000 to $1 million for a two-year EB-5 visa, which can be turned into permanent-residence status once 10 American jobs are created or saved.

CONTROVERSY

Though meant to lure investment in low-income areas, the program has been used mostly to fund upscale projects. But Meyer was criticized mainly for using her brother's name in the presentation, raising ethical concerns.