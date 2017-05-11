For the Record

‘Acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. And that doesn’t need to be separated into two categories.’

Emma Watson, actor, accepting MTV’s first gender-neutral acting award at its 2017 Movie & TV Awards on May 7 for her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast

3,543,467

Number of Twitter users who retweeted (as of noon on May 10) an April 5 message from Nevada teen Carter Wilkinson asking Wendy’s for a year of free chicken nuggets as a joke; on May 9, it became Twitter’s most retweeted tweet ever, and Wendy’s granted Wilkinson’s wish

‘Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.’

Raúl Labrador, U.S. Representative from Idaho, defending the American Health Care Act at a May 5 town-hall meeting; the day before, the Congressman and his Republican colleagues passed the bill, which if approved by the Senate would repeal much of Obamacare and potentially cause millions to lose health coverage

‘I will be a President for all the people.’

Moon Jae-In, newly elected President of South Korea, accepting the win after a corruption scandal led to the impeachment of his conservative predecessor; the liberal human rights lawyer has advocated for dialogue with North Korea

Morning Joe

MSNBC co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough announced their engagement

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Morning eats

Aunt Jemima recalled frozen pancakes and more, fearing contamination

‘You don’t want your National Security Adviser compromised with the Russians.’

Sally Yates, former acting Attorney General for the U.S., testifying on May 8 that weeks before ex–National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was fired, she warned the White House that Flynn had lied about his contact with the Kremlin and could be blackmailed

‘I still feel like I’m dreaming.’

Anthony Bonomo, co-owner of the Kentucky Derby–winning horse Always Dreaming, reflecting on its May 6 victory; Bonomo owns the horse with billionaire Vincent Viola, with whom he grew up in Brooklyn in the 1960s

100

Years that theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking predicted humans have left to find another planet to live on, before global warming renders Earth uninhabitable

48

Strikeouts in a May 7 game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs, breaking a Major League Baseball record for most in a single game

