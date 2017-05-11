Science
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWhat the 'Great War' Means for This Season of Game of Thrones
The Night King in Game of Thrones
HistoryThe Forgotten Parent Behind Mother's Day
TIME Magazine default image
BooksHow Beauty Drives Evolution
TIME Magazine default image
NASANasa's New 'Space Fabric'
TIME Magazine default image
neo-skeleton-iphone-john-hawks.JPG
The remains of Homo naledi were first uncovered in 2016 John Hawks
Homo Naledi

Homo Naledi Likely Coexisted With Humans

Jeffrey Kluger
6:55 AM ET

It's hard to stir up controversy when you've been dead for tens of thousands of years, but 15 protohumans did just that in 2015, after their fossils were found in Johannesburg. They were hard to place on the human evolutionary ladder, with a jumble of relatively modern skeletal features but a brain as small as a gorilla's. Many questions arose over their estimated age--a matter that was at last resolved on May 9, when it was revealed that they are roughly 236,00 years old.

That matters a lot, because it means that the prehumans might have been living right alongside early modern humans, or Homo sapiens. Taken together with what we already know about Neanderthals and Homo sapiens' coexisting, it essentially debunks the old idea that modern humans evolved from a single line of prehumans. Instead, there were competing human models on the road together, with only one equipped to win.

The fossils that made the latest news belong to a protohuman species called Homo naledi and were uncovered in a cave by paleoanthropologist Lee Berger. He initially pegged their age at approximately 2 million years, but that was just an educated guess; Berger's latest research used isotopic dating--a far more accurate tool--to place his finds at the less-than-a-quarter-million-year mark.

Nevertheless, Berger believes Homo naledi may be part of a more ancient line, one that could have emerged 2 million years ago but winked out--or was wiped out--when modern humans arose. We are a competitive, resource-gobbling species today, and the new research helps confirm that, for better or for worse, we always have been.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME