National SecurityCIA Sets Up a Mission Center to Address North Korea Threat
NKOREA-POLITICS
WashingtonNuclear Waste From the Cold War Is Being Stored in Unsafe Conditions. Time to Fix the Problem is Running Out
Tour Of LIGO Lab's Hanford Nuclear Reservation Site Following Discovery Of Gravitational Waves
CongressRepublican Senators Are Questioning Trump's Firing of James Comey
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
ChinaAccording to Chinese Propaganda, Children Around the World Just Love Beijing's Trade Policies
Michael Parks
In this Sept 16, 2014 file photo, Michael Parks arrives at the LA Premiere Of "Tusk" in Los Angeles.  Richard Shotwell—Invision/AP
remembrance

Kill Bill and Twin Peaks Actor Michael Parks Dies Age 77

Jake Coyle / AP
1:27 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Michael Parks, a prolific character actor who found early fame in 1960s countercultural roles and later became a favorite of directors including Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, has died. He was 77.

He died on Tuesday in Los Angeles, his agent, Jane Schulman, said on Wednesday. No cause of death was announced.

In a career that spanned six decades, Parks acted in more than 100 films and TV shows. Many of his early starring roles were in anti-establishment '60s-era films such as "Wild Seed," ''The Happening," with Anthony Quinn, and "Bus Riley's Back in Town," alongside Ann-Margret.

Parks also starred as a disillusioned, motorcycle-riding newsman in the 1969 series "Then Came Bronson." For the series, Parks, who recorded a number of albums throughout his career, sang the popular closing theme song, "Long Lonesome Highway."

He played the Canadian drug runner Jean Renault on David Lynch's "Twin Peaks."

Parks found perhaps his most famous parts in the 1990s thanks to the interest of Tarantino, Smith and Robert Rodriguez, the often connected independent filmmakers. Each turned to Parks again and again for meaty supporting roles. Tarantino cast him in multiple roles in both parts of "Kill Bill" and his "Death Proof" half of 2007's "Grindhouse."

Sometimes, the characters followed Parks from filmmaker to filmmaker. He played Texas Ranger Earl McGraw in Rodriguez's "From Dusk Till Dawn," a role he reprised in "Kill Bill" and "Grindhouse." His actor son, James Parks, often joined him, playing McGraw's son Edgar.

Smith gave Parks the largest roles of the trio, including his 2014 film "Tusk," which paired him with Johnny Depp, and 2011's "Red State," as a preacher. Smith on Wednesday called him "my cinematic muse."

"Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I wrote both 'Red State' and 'Tusk' for Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was hands-down the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set."

Parks was briefly married while 16 years old to Louise Johnson, with whom he had a daughter. He is survived by his wife, Oriana Parks, whom he married in 1997, and his son.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME