Bow Wow Gets Roasted on Twitter for Lying About Private Jet

Shad Moss, during rehearsal for The 58TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, on Feb. 15, 2016.

Shad Moss, during rehearsal for The 58TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, on Feb. 15, 2016. Timothy Kuratek—CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Shad Moss, formerly known as ‘Bow Wow,’ is facing criticism—all in good humor— after he was allegedly caught lying about traveling in a private jet. The rapper took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of private transportation for a press tour for his new show Growing Up Hip Hop.

“Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv,” he captioned the post.

However, Moss was allegedly seen and caught on social media flying to New York on a commercial flight. “So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY Today’ smh,” the Snapchat user captioned the photo.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Another person on social media found the image posted by Moss online, which is a stock photo from the website of a Florida transportation company.

The Twitterverse has been having a fun time with the awkward situation, even creating a trending hashtag #BowWowChallenge. For this “challenge,” social media users are posting photos of themselves in fake scenarios—even the NBA on TNT joined in on the jokes.

Blessed 🙏 My new ride at the car wash. #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/unoT3kQWeU - Antonio (@antologies) May 10, 2017

Live at the stadium for the #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/DYLDuMWLCy - The Chief (@miketjnr) May 10, 2017

I remember the time I saw Beyonce in concert #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/zTDWdiLnzf - fruit rollup (@fashoookayyy) May 10, 2017

The 30-year-old is set to star in WE TV’s latest series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. The show will center on cast members who grew up in the Hip Hop spotlight. The cast consists of Shad Moss, Ayana Fite, Reginae Carter, Shaniah Mauldin, Brandon Barnes and Zonnique Pullins. The series will air later this month on May 25th.

This article originally appeared on People.com