Google Doodle Celebrates the 80th Anniversary of Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park

Ryan Kilpatrick
May 10, 2017

Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park turned 80 years old Thursday, and Google created a new Doodle to mark the occasion.

Established on May 11, 1937, the park is Argentina's largest, and is also home to the country's biggest lake, Lake Argentino. It's best known, however, for the giant ice cap that covers 30% of the 2,807-square-mile park.

The ice cap is the largest in the world outside of Antarctica and Greenland, it feeds a total of 47 large glaciers. Perito Moreno Glacier is the most famous of these, and is the inspiration behind the Doodle.

Set deep in the South of Argentinian Patagonia, Los Glaciares is home to jagged-toothed Mount Fitz Roy, which became the basis for the Patagonia brand's logo after founder Yvon Chouinard ascended the peak in 1968.

In 1981, the national park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

