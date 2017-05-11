A U.S. Diplomat Says Reading the News From Washington Has Become 'Increasingly Difficult'

U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith with Qatar's Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah and Defense Secretary James Mattis in Doha, Qatar on April 22, 2017. Jonathan Ernst—Pool/Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith tweeted Wednesday that the news emanating from Washington is making things “increasingly difficult” for a career diplomat tasked with representing America to the wider world.

Smith did not specify which news stories she was referring to, but her comment was made just a day after international media erupted over President Donald Trump’s abrupt sacking of FBI Director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into alleged links between Trump associates and the Russian government.

“Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions,” read Smith’s tweet.

Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions. - Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) May 10, 2017

At time of writing, her tweet had been retweeted more than 1,100 times.

This from our Ambassador in Qatar. She should be fired today!!! https://t.co/8oYYznwAFH - Barry Bennett (@GOPBarryBennett) May 11, 2017

Not all of the reactions to it were positive. Prominent political consultant Barry Bennett called for Smith to be fired.