U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith tweeted Wednesday that the news emanating from Washington is making things “increasingly difficult” for a career diplomat tasked with representing America to the wider world.
Smith did not specify which news stories she was referring to, but her comment was made just a day after international media erupted over President Donald Trump’s abrupt sacking of FBI Director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into alleged links between Trump associates and the Russian government.
“Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions,” read Smith’s tweet.
At time of writing, her tweet had been retweeted more than 1,100 times.
Not all of the reactions to it were positive. Prominent political consultant Barry Bennett called for Smith to be fired.