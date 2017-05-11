Politics
Paul Ryan
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27, 2017.
Snapchat
Michael Flynn
Read Former FBI Director James Comey's Farewell Letter to Colleagues

May 10, 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey sent a farewell letter to colleagues Wednesday, a day after his shock firing by President Donald Trump.

In the letter, first published by CNN, Comey said he would "miss the mission deeply" and that it would be "very hard" to leave his committed colleagues at the bureau.

"In times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence," he wrote.

Read Comey's letter below.

To all:
I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing. My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.
If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life. Thank you for that gift.
Jim Comey

