House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said that former FBI Director James Comey was "compromised" during his tenure and that a special prosecutor is not necessary to investigate Russia in the wake of his firing.

"... I do think that Director Comey was compromised. Clearly, his superiors in the Justice Department felt that way. And the president made a presidential decision and removed him," Ryan said Wednesday in an interview with Bret Baier during Special Report on Fox News.

When asked about Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and the Democrats' calls to hire a special prosecutor to handle a probe on Russia's possible ties with 2016 U.S. presidential election , Ryan said it wasn't necessary.

"First of all, we have three investigations going on right now," Ryan began. "We have a House investigation by our Intelligence Committee, which is the appropriate committee to do that, I believe. And we have the Senate Intelligence Committee—you just played Richard Burr—doing an investigation. And you have the FBI investigating all things Russia. So I don't think that that's a good idea."

Comey had been leading the Russia investigation before he was abruptly fired on Tuesday by President Donald Trump, who said that the former bureau chief was just "not doing a good job." But Democrats were quick to claim that Comey's firing was intended to prevent Comey from further looking into the Trump Administration's alleged ties with Russia.

Even some Republicans have voiced concerns about the firing. “I do have questions about why he was dismissed at this time,” said former presidential candidate and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, on Wednesday.