Business
Search
Sign In
SenateSenate Panel Subpoenas Former Trump Aide Michael Flynn for Russia-Related Documents
Michael Flynn
James ComeyNational Archives 'Examining' Employee Training After Nixon Library's Trolling Tweet About James Comey
Richard Nixon In United States In The 1970S -
public healthPeople With HIV Are Living 10 Years Longer
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
James ComeyJames Comey's Firing Has People Calling for an Independent Prosecutor. What's That?
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows FBI Director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump
Snapchat
The Snapchat logo is displayed during the TechFair LA job fair in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Bloomberg via Getty Images
finance

Snapchat's Stock Plummets Nearly 25% Following Its First Earnings Report

Aric Jenkins
7:02 PM ET

Snap Inc, the parent company of popular image and video messaging app Snapchat, suffered a massive drop in share price Wednesday following its first earnings report, which revealed slowing user growth and revenue that failed to meet analyst predictions.

The company's shares fell nearly 25% to $17.39 in the wake of the first quarterly earnings report since Snap's highly-publicized initial public offering in March, according to Reuters.

In the report, Snap said that its daily active users (DAU) rose just over 36% to 166 million in the first quarter compared to one year ago, which is down from a near-48% rise in users from the fourth quarter and an increase of just under 63% for the third quarter that the company had reported for its IPO filling, Reuters reports.

Analysts from J.P. Morgan anticipated Snap's DAUs to increase to 169 million by the end of the first quarter. Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co predicted 173 million, according to Reuters.

Despite the drop in shares, Snap is still growing faster than its chief rival Facebook, which has adopted Snapchat-like features including disappearing 24-hour "stories" on its main platform as well as its subsidiary, Instagram. Facebook said it grew by 18% year-over-year and Twitter, another Snap competitor, reported a growth of 14% in that same time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME