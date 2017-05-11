LightBox
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWhat the 'Great War' Means for This Season of Game of Thrones
The Night King in Game of Thrones
HistoryThe Forgotten Parent Behind Mother's Day
TIME Magazine default image
BooksHow Beauty Drives Evolution
TIME Magazine default image
NASANasa's New 'Space Fabric'
TIME Magazine default image
Trump James Comey firing Time Magazine Cover
Photograph by Benjamin Rasmussen for TIME
LightBox

The Story Behind TIME's White House Cover Shoot With Trump

Olivier Laurent
6:00 AM ET
Trump James Comey firing Time Magazine Cover Photograph by Benjamin Rasmussen for TIME 

When photographer Benjamin Rasmussen learned that, along with TIME’s reporters and editors, he would get a tour of the White House and the residence with President Donald Trump as his guide, he turned to an unlikely resource to plan: Gay Talese’s celebrated profile Frank Sinatra Has a Cold. “The whole premise is that Frank Sinatra will not give access to Gay Talese, so he’s having to figure out how create this sense of him without actually being able to interview the man,” he tells TIME. “I was thinking a lot about that idea: ‘How do you give a sense of this person in this space that represents, for the country, leadership and, for him, where he lives.”

Read TIME's cover story: After Hours in the White House

In an interview, Trump defined the White House as a sort of shelter – a cocoon. Rasmussen wanted to convey this sense of regal seclusion in his photographs. “What does it mean to be in space where you’re making some of the most decisions in the world but can’t leave [because] you’re physically surrounded by people who are telling you that they hate you, that they disagree with you and that they think you’re doing a bad job,” he says. “Regardless of what you think of his politics, it feels like a really lonely position.”

President Trump in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Washington, D.C., May 8, 2017.President Trump in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Washington, D.C., May 8, 2017. Benjamin Rasmussen for TIME 

To get that message across, Rasmussen chose to shoot for the mid-tones, giving his images a bit of warmth without drama. “I chose to embrace, to use the light that he’s using when he’s existing there as my main light,” he says, choosing to maintain a “level of formality with everything very straight and very strict.”

Trump can also be a tough man to photograph – he prefers one profile to the other and tends to favor certain fixed facial expressions. Rasmussen knew all that ahead of time, but he still struggled to create a documentary-like depiction of the day’s events. “I was trying that consistency throughout the shoot as we were moving so insanely fast. Most of it was shot in 10 to 15 seconds bursts,” he says. "It’s the most difficult shoot I’ve ever done."

Benjamin Rasmussen is a photographer based in Colorado.

Olivier Laurent is the editor of TIME LightBox. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @olivierclaurent

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME