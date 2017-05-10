Donald Glover arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

Donald Glover arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Gregg DeGuire—Getty Images

You read that right: Marvel’s Deadpool is coming to TV.

FXX has ordered an adult animated comedy series following the R-rated, trash-talking superhero from Atlanta creator Donald Glover along with Stephen Glover.

Ten episodes have been ordered for the as-yet-untitled series, which will launch in 2018.

“Deadpool, Donald and FX — the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!,” said Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

Added FX original programming president Nick Grad: “Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta . With the success of Legion , we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Though both executives mentioned FX’s not-an- X-Men series (it’s totally an X-Men series) Legion , the more natural pairing for a Deadpool animated series would be Archer , for all sorts of obvious reasons.

FXX’s press release also doesn’t mention last year’s blockbuster film starring Ryan Reynolds which grossed $760 million worldwide, though it’s surely on the network’s mind. No word yet who will voice the head-bashing character in the series version. (A Deadpool movie sequel with Reynolds is also out in 2018.)

Glover, meanwhile, is a very busy man. The Golden Globe winner has upcoming roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming , the untitled Star Wars Han Solo anthology film, and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King — all of which have pushed back plans for FX’s season 2 of Atlanta , which is tentatively scheduled to debut in early 2018.

