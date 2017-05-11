food and drinkIna Garten Has Eaten This Same Breakfast ‘Every Single Day for 10 Years’
Today - Season 62
ParentingThis Is How Much Praise Kids Really Need
White HousePresident Trump: I Was Going to Fire James Comey 'Regardless of Recommendations'
Campaign 2016 Debate
Video GamesReview: 'Minecraft' for Nintendo Switch Is the Best Version Yet
Music

Miley Cyrus Heads to the Beach for Breezy New Music Video 'Malibu'

Raisa Bruner
1:20 PM ET

Miley Cyrus was once a Disney darling. Then she became a polarizing pop star dabbling in hip hop and psychedelic rock on her last two albums, Bangerz and Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. But with "Malibu," the first single off her as-yet-untitled upcoming album, Cyrus steps back from the zany stage antics and conversation-sparking politics of her previous work. "Malibu," out Thursday, is a stripped-down, breezy, acoustic love song with a country kick. And those lyrics? Yep, they're all about her partner Liam Hemsworth.

In the video, which debuted at the same time as the song, Cyrus frolics with balloons on a beach, hangs out in wildflower-flecked fields, and chills with a dog. Also hard to miss: the sizable diamond she flashes from the ring finger of her left hand.

The song has a confessional bent. "I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song," she sings to Hemsworth. "But here I am, next to you." In a recent profile for Billboard, Cyrus opened up about her newfound sobriety, image evolution, and relationship. "They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" she explained of the openness of the song's lyrics. Watch the video, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME