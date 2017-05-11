Bob Marley’s Daughter Just Remixed One of Her Dad’s Classics

Cedella Marley , the eldest daughter of legendary musician Bob Marley and a three-time Grammy winner herself, is sharing an updated take on one of her father's most famous tunes: the 1980 reggae hit "Could You Be Loved." The remix turns the island classic into a club-ready electro-banger, thanks to contributions from electronic music DJ Savi and Jamaican producer Bankay.

But there's more to the story of this release — which drops on the 36th anniversary of her father's death — than just an upbeat rehash of a popular old tune. Cedella plans to contributing all earnings from her portion of the single to Women Helping Others Achieve, a charity that provides mentorship and skills training to marginalized women across Jamaica and the Caribbean.

" I am honored once again to lend my voice to the WHOA program through the vibes and lyrics of 'Could You Be Loved,'" Marley tells TIME of her choice to support the cause through music. "Like the program, the song is about empowerment and overcoming life's challenges. I hope through this new mix we can bring more awareness to WHOA and create more opportunity for women in the Caribbean and beyond."

Cedella is not the only family member to make headlines this year: Bob's grandson Skip was featured on Katy Perry's single "Chained to the Rhythm" and released two original singles of his own, "Lions" and "Calm Down."