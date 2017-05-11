politicsFBI Raids Office of Republican Consulting Firm in Maryland
The office of Strategic Campaign Group is seen, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Annapolis, Md. The FBI raided the office of a Republican campaign consultant in Annapolis on Thursday, part of an investigation the firm's president said was tied to the 2013 Virginia governor's race.
HistoryIs Donald Trump Like Richard Nixon?
Donald Trump, as Richard Nixon
viralThis Barista's Stunningly Detailed Latte Art Belongs In a Museum
Coffee cup with steam coming out
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Found a Months-Old Rosie O'Donnell Tweet About Firing James Comey
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-KISSINGER
cedella-marley
Sarah Stam (Armada Music)
Music

Bob Marley’s Daughter Just Remixed One of Her Dad’s Classics

Raisa Bruner
5:35 PM ET

Cedella Marley, the eldest daughter of legendary musician Bob Marley and a three-time Grammy winner herself, is sharing an updated take on one of her father's most famous tunes: the 1980 reggae hit "Could You Be Loved." The remix turns the island classic into a club-ready electro-banger, thanks to contributions from electronic music DJ Savi and Jamaican producer Bankay.

But there's more to the story of this release — which drops on the 36th anniversary of her father's death — than just an upbeat rehash of a popular old tune. Cedella plans to contributing all earnings from her portion of the single to Women Helping Others Achieve, a charity that provides mentorship and skills training to marginalized women across Jamaica and the Caribbean.

" I am honored once again to lend my voice to the WHOA program through the vibes and lyrics of 'Could You Be Loved,'" Marley tells TIME of her choice to support the cause through music. "Like the program, the song is about empowerment and overcoming life's challenges. I hope through this new mix we can bring more awareness to WHOA and create more opportunity for women in the Caribbean and beyond."

Cedella is not the only family member to make headlines this year: Bob's grandson Skip was featured on Katy Perry's single "Chained to the Rhythm" and released two original singles of his own, "Lions" and "Calm Down."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME