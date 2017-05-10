Politics
President Trump Signs An Executive Order On Implementing An America-First Offshore Energy Strategy
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy in the Roosevelt Room at The White House on April 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C.  Pool—Getty Images
energy

Interior Department Takes Step Toward Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic Ocean

Matthew Daly / AP
4:53 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is moving forward on seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean, the first step toward offshore drilling in a region where it has been blocked for decades.

The Interior Department says it is reviewing six applications by energy companies that were rejected by the Obama administration.

Environmental groups and many East Coast lawmakers oppose the surveys, saying loud sounds from seismic air guns could hurt marine life.

The oil and gas industry has pushed for the surveys, which map potential drilling sites for oil and natural gas. No surveys have been conducted in the mid-and south-Atlantic regions for 30 years.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month aimed at expanding drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. The order reverses an action by President Barack Obama.

