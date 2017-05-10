Newsfeed
Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on Feb. 4, 2017. Will Heath—NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Television

Spicey's Back. Watch Melissa McCarthy Transform Into Sean Spicer on SNL

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
3:41 PM ET

Spicey feels pretty, oh so pretty. It seems Melissa McCarthy will once again reprise her Sean Spicer impersonation for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, as shown through her West Side Story lip sync in the latest promo.

The actor will host Saturday’s episode, (finally!) bringing her into the fold of the coveted Five-Timers Club. In the video, released Wednesday, she’s seen mouthing “I Feel Pretty” and dancing around Studio 8H, while she gets into character as the White House press secretary.

Saturday also marks the third in a string of episodes airing live across the nationin all time zones. Jimmy Fallon and Chris Pine kicked things off, and now it’s McCarthy’s turn at the plate. The Ghostbusters star will be joined by musical guest HAIM.

The penultimate episode of season 42 sets the stage for Dwayne Johnson’s Five-Timers Club-making appearance on the May 20 finale. He’ll be joined by Katy Perry.

Watch the latest promo for this weekend below.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

