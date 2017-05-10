U.S.
Donald Trump

What Word Comes to Mind When People Think About President Trump? Idiot, Incompetent, Leader

Madeline Farber
3:21 PM ET

What do the words idiot, incompetent, leader, and liar all have in common? According to a new poll, they are some of the first words that come to many people's minds when thinking about President Donald Trump.

A new Quinnipiac University survey of 1,078 voters across the nation has found that words like incompetent; liar; leader; unqualified; president; strong; businessman; ignorant; egotistical; and asshole are some of those most commonly associated with the president.

The top three words (idiot, incompetent, and liar) were given as response 39, 31, and 30 times, respectively. The least commonly used words included: Aggressive, decisive, embarrassment, evil, patriotism, and negotiator, to name a few.

The survey was conducted from May 4 to 9, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

