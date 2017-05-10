Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseWhite House: President Trump Had Been Considering Firing James Comey Since Election Day
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows FBI Director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump
TelevisionSpicey's Back. Watch Melissa McCarthy Transform Into Sean Spicer on SNL
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kristen Stewart" Episode 1717 -- Pictured: Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on February 4th, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
EducationRead Betsy DeVos's Commencement Speech at Bethune-Cookman University
Betsy DeVos Addresses Employees At Department Of Education
Video GamesHow Video Game Makers Create Hyper-Realistic Worlds
Education

Students Boo, Turn Backs on Betsy DeVos During Commencement at Historically Black University

Katie Reilly
2:40 PM ET

Students at the historically black Bethune-Cookman University booed and chanted during Betsy DeVos' commencement address on Wednesday, at times drowning out the Education Secretary and forcing the university president to come to her defense.

DeVos' selection as commencement speaker sparked backlash last week, as Bethune-Cookman students and alumni criticized the way she and the Trump Administration have spoken about historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) since taking office.

Bethune-Cookman President Edison Jackson, who refused demands to rescind his invitation to DeVos, interrupted her address at one point to reprimand students. " If this behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you," he said. "Choose which way you want to go."

DeVos began her speech with a call to disagree with one another respectfully.

"We can focus on differences that might divide us or we can choose to listen, be receptive and learn from other experiences and perspectives," DeVos said. "In my life, I have endeavored to do the latter."

Students booed and chanted throughout her speech, and some turned their backs, prompting many of the university leaders on stage to stand up behind DeVos in an apparent display of solidarity.

Boos grew particularly loud at mentions of President Donald Trump and at DeVos' remark that she would visit the gravesite of the university's founder, Mary McLeod Bethune.

DeVos condemned the " startling polarization across the United States" and issued a challenge to students to approach others with grace.

"We will not solve the significant and real problems our country faces if we cannot brings ourselves to embrace a mindset of grace," she said. "We must first listen, then speak, with humility, to genuinely hear the perspectives of those with whom we don't immediately or instinctively agree."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME