Food

This Restaurant Will Save the Day With a Wonder Woman-Inspired Burger

Mahita Gajanan
4:11 PM ET

A Florida restaurant will serve a burger fit for superheroes in anticipation of the 2017 release of Wonder Woman.

The Amazon Warrior burger, created by the Tampa-based restaurant Datz, is a triple-decker masterpiece inspired by DC Comics heroine Wonder Woman's famous costume.

With a blue bun speckled with star-shaped cheese, two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions, the burger is finished off with a red-dyed bun and a yellow bun stuck in the middle. Datz also managed to sneak pieces of pineapple into the dish.

Much like its source of inspiration, the burger is certainly hearty and not meant for the weak.

Datz will start serving the burger on June 2, the same day Wonder Woman hits theaters.

Prepare your appetite accordingly.

