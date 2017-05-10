Mike Pence gives a speech to members of the American Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, April 18, 2017.

Mike Pence gives a speech to members of the American Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, April 18, 2017. Ahn Young-joon—AP

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence is defending the firing of FBI Director James Comey, saying the "president made the right decision at the right time." He said Comey's firing was not related to the investigation into possible contacts between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Pence says the administration is now looking forward to finding someone to lead the law enforcement agency.

President Donald Trump fired Comey on Tuesday. Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, criticized Comey's handling of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices.

Pence says Comey had lost the confidence of the American people. He says Trump took "strong and decisive leadership" to put the safety and security of the American people first.