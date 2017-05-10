Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesThe Rock Completely Disagrees With President Trump's Travel Ban: 'I Believe in Inclusion'
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
TelevisionHouse of Cards' Frank Underwood Wants to Run Australia Now
Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, 2014.
toxinsYou Asked: Should I Use an Air Purifier?
woman opening curtains in the morning
EducationRead Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's Commencement Address at Arizona State University
US-ECONOMY-STARBUCKS-enterprises
Mike Pence
Mike Pence gives a speech to members of the American Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, April 18, 2017. Ahn Young-joon—AP
National Security

Vice President Mike Pence: President Trump 'Made the Right Decision' Firing James Comey

Associated Press
11:32 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence is defending the firing of FBI Director James Comey, saying the "president made the right decision at the right time." He said Comey's firing was not related to the investigation into possible contacts between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Pence says the administration is now looking forward to finding someone to lead the law enforcement agency.

President Donald Trump fired Comey on Tuesday. Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, criticized Comey's handling of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices.

Pence says Comey had lost the confidence of the American people. He says Trump took "strong and decisive leadership" to put the safety and security of the American people first.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME