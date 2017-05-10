In the wake of FBI Director James Comey's Tuesday dismissal by President Donald Trump , Chris Pratt has made it clear he's willing to take over Comey's role — that is, as his legendary Parks and Recreation alter-ego Burt Macklin, of course.

Although on the hit show, Pratt's fictional character Macklin was fired from the FBI after being framed for stealing the president's rubies, Pratt took to Twitter Wednesday morning to let the American people know that Andy Dwyer's federal agent counterpart is still waiting in the wings. "Just lemme know," he captioned a gif of some of Macklin's most iconic moments, including his leap across the face of Mount Rushmore — which, contrary to popular belief, is not the same as the Grand Canyon .

Pratt's message seemed to come in response to a viral Tuesday night tweet from user Brendan Jaspers suggesting Trump's shortlist for Comey's replacement includes Macklin — a hilarious and heartening prospect for fans of the show.

Just lemme know pic.twitter.com/KQEqH8aGrX - chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 10, 2017