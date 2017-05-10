Politics
Congress

Watch 2 Republican Lawmakers Get Jeered Over James Comey Firing

TIME Staff
10:58 AM ET

Two Republican lawmakers were jeered for defending the handling of the Russian investigation.

At a town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Iowa Rep. Rod Blum was jeered when he said that it was "probably time" for recently fired FBI Director James Comey to go.

"The FBI has been way too involved in politics, both sides of the aisle," he said, leading the crowd to chant "Do your job!"

Meantime, at a town hall in Midlothian, Virginia Rep. Dave Brat faced boos when he said that he has not seen evidence of Russian collusion from the Trump campaign.

"In this country, you're innocent until there's evidence," he said.

The House of Representatives is on recess this week, with many lawmakers holding town-hall meetings back in their districts.

Watch the raucous crowds respond to the two lawmakers in the video above.

