President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was the talk of the nation on Tuesday and The Daily Show was no exception. Host Trevor Noah held nothing back as he called Trump's rationale for firing Comey both "insane" and "the most gangster excuse," while also pointing out that Comey was leading the investigation about possible Russian ties to the 2016 presidential election.

"You can’t just fire the FBI director," Noah said. "If he’s gone, who’s going to investigate Russia’s ties to — oh..."

Noah also took issue with Trump saying that Comey mishandled the investigation about Hillary Clinton's private email server.

"This is insane," he said. "Do you understand the excuse Trump is giving? Trump is basically saying he’s doing this because of what Comey did to Hillary. That is the most gangster excuse I’ve ever heard."

Noah concluded with an imitation of Trump that poked fun at the president's seeming concern for Clinton with the firing of Comey.

"I am doing this to clear my good friend, Crooked Hillary, because James Comey clearly just wanted to lock her up, lock her up, lock her up."

Watch the full clip below.