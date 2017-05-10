Watch the Teaser for New X-Men Show The Gifted

Bryan Singer, the writer-director-producer behind many of the X-Men films , is bringing more mutants to television. His new Fox series, The Gifted , will follow a family that goes on the run when two human parents figure out that their children are mutants. The first teaser for the show dropped Wednesday, and episodes will air in the fall.

Like the X-Men movies, the new show promises plenty of growing pains, teenage angst and explosions. The family eventually discovers an underground team of mutants.

This is the second X-Men-related TV show to hit small screens. Singer also produced this year's trippy show Legion , created by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley . But unlike Legion , which has spun its own story , the creators of The Gifted have said the new show will eventually connect with the X-Men movies.

Stephen Moyer ( True Blood ) and Amy Acker ( Angel ) play the parents of the two burgeoning mutants. Burn Notice creator Matt Nix will write and act as showrunner.