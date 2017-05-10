celebritiesThe Rock Completely Disagrees With President Trump's Travel Ban: 'I Believe in Inclusion'
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
TelevisionHouse of Cards' Frank Underwood Wants to Run Australia Now
Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, 2014.
toxinsYou Asked: Should I Use an Air Purifier?
woman opening curtains in the morning
EducationRead Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's Commencement Address at Arizona State University
US-ECONOMY-STARBUCKS-enterprises
Television

Watch the Teaser for New X-Men Show The Gifted

Eliana Dockterman
11:02 AM ET

Bryan Singer, the writer-director-producer behind many of the X-Men films, is bringing more mutants to television. His new Fox series, The Gifted, will follow a family that goes on the run when two human parents figure out that their children are mutants. The first teaser for the show dropped Wednesday, and episodes will air in the fall.

Like the X-Men movies, the new show promises plenty of growing pains, teenage angst and explosions. The family eventually discovers an underground team of mutants.

This is the second X-Men-related TV show to hit small screens. Singer also produced this year's trippy show Legion, created by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley. But unlike Legion, which has spun its own story, the creators of The Gifted have said the new show will eventually connect with the X-Men movies.

Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Angel) play the parents of the two burgeoning mutants. Burn Notice creator Matt Nix will write and act as showrunner.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME