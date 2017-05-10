This Smart Salt Shaker Wants to Change the Way You Season Food

Salt, a necessary ingredient in kitchens across the world, is getting a technology upgrade thanks to a lifestyle company that has created a Bluetooth-equipped saltshaker .

Called SMALT, the smart saltshaker has been in development since 2015 and contains multiple sensory devices to entertain more than just tastebuds at your next dinner party. Users can stream music, play around with a mood light and, going back to its originally intended function, dispense salt in an "interactive way," according to SMALT's website .

Herb & Body, the company behind SMALT, said the advanced saltshaker can also connect with Amazon Echo so Alexa can take care of any salt- or tech-related needs.

The company is still determining prices for the saltshaker with a plan to launch the product on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo by June 15, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . With shipping dates estimated around November or December, customers will hopefully be able to command their saltshakers for more than flavor assistance by Christmas.