NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Dwayne Johnson attends "The Fate Of The Furious" New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur—Getty Images

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made it clear he is against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

In a GQ profile out Wednesday, the wrestler-turned-actor discussed his political views. And when asked about Trump's now-stalled travel ban on refugees from a number of Muslim-majority countries, Johnson was unequivocal in his response.

“I completely disagree with it,” he said of the policy. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don't believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment... It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling.”

Johnson further elaborated on his potential plans for higher office.

"I think that it's a real possibility,” he said of a possible political run. "Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it."