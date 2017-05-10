Following the controversy surrounding an explicit joke Stephen Colbert recently made about President Donald Trump, Jon Stewart appeared on The Late Show to tease his friend about causing a fuss.
"I'm not comfortable here. I don't feel comfortable," he joked while uncomfortably squirming in his seat next to Colbert's desk. "I've been reading about you. I've been seeing about you in the news. You have a potty mouth."
"That I do," the host replied. "But might I say, I learned it from you, Dad."
However, Stewart later returned to the topic to give his real take on the matter. "The things you say — even if they’re crass or even if they are in some ways not respectful enough to the office of the presidency — we can insult, he can injure," he said. "It’s the difference between insult and injury. And for the life of me I do not understand why in this country we try to hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to. It’s bizarre."
The chat came in the midst of an epic Daily Show reunion, which also featured cameos by former correspondents Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms, and Rob Corddry.
Watch the full clip below.