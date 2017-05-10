Following the controversy surrounding an explicit joke Stephen Colbert recently made about President Donald Trump , Jon Stewart appeared on The Late Show to tease his friend about causing a fuss.

"I'm not comfortable here. I don't feel comfortable," he joked while uncomfortably squirming in his seat next to Colbert's desk. "I've been reading about you. I've been seeing about you in the news. You have a potty mouth."

"That I do," the host replied. "But might I say, I learned it from you, Dad."

However, Stewart later returned to the topic to give his real take on the matter. "The things you say — even if they’re crass or even if they are in some ways not respectful enough to the office of the presidency — we can insult, he can injure," he said. "It’s the difference between insult and injury. And for the life of me I do not understand why in this country we try to hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to. It’s bizarre."

The chat came in the midst of an epic Daily Show reunion , which also featured cameos by former correspondents Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms, and Rob Corddry.

Watch the full clip below.