Videos Shows Fistfight Breaking Out on Southwest Airlines Flight

A video has surfaced of a fight between two men aboard a Southwest Airlines flight landing in Burbank, Calif.

The video , shared to Twitter on Sunday, shows the fight breaking out as the plane was taxiing at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to Southwest Airlines.

Two men are seen grappling in the video as people attempted to separate the two. People could be heard yelling, and the video ends as they are pulled apart. Sgt. Derek Green from the Burbank Police Department told the Los Angeles Times that one person was arrested as a result of the incident. The Times reports that police said a 37-year-old Lancaster man was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

Southwest Airlines said that the altercation actually involved three people on the flight, which landed from Dallas.

The airline company added that one person suffered "minor injuries, but was able to travel onward."

" Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to deescalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day," Southwest told Time in a statement.