Donald TrumpPresident Trump Vows James Comey's Replacement 'Will Do a Far Better Job'
Trump Returns to the White House
EducationWhy Betsy DeVos' Commencement Address at a Historically Black University Is So Controversial
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
remembranceRob & Big Star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Dies at 45
Pre-Fight Party For "The Moment: Mayweather Vs Maidana"
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Hosted Jon Stewart and the Whole Crew for an Epic Daily Show Reunion
Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms, John Oliver, Rob Corddry
White House

'The Kind of Thing Dictators Do': Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump for Firing James Comey

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:09 AM ET

Jimmy Kimmel joined the fray of critics Tuesday night after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

"This is the kind of thing dictators do," Kimmel said during his show's monologue. "This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do, they fire people every week. Maybe that’s what happened, he thinks he’s still on the Celebrity Apprentice. It was between James Comey and Meatloaf and, well, the loaf won again.”

Kimmel said Comey's while the FBI was investigating Trump's campaign for possible ties with Russia marked "another crazy day in the United States of America."

Kimmel joked about the White House's reason for the firing, saying "that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president," referring to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails led by Comey. Clinton previously said that Comey releasing information that the FBI would reexamine emails related to the investigation on her use of a private server was partially to blame to her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey's termination Tuesday night came at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME