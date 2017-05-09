South KoreaSouth Korea's New President Moon Jae-in Says He's Willing to Visit Pyongyang
Newly Elected Moon Jae-in Starts His Presidency
FBIJames Comey Has Been Fired. What's Next for the FBI's Trump-Russia Probe?
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
James ComeyJames Comey Learned of His Ouster While Addressing FBI Agents in L.A., Official Says
U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-FBI-HEARING
White HouseWhite House Spokesperson Says it's Time to 'Let Go' of Russia Probe
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 6, 2017. CBS/Getty Images
Television

Stephen Colbert on Trump Firing Comey: 'That Shows No Gratitude At All'

Oliver Gettell / Entertainment Weekly
3:10 AM ET

Stephen Colbert thinks President Trump could have been more gracious to the man some say was instrumental in his winning the election: James Comey.

Shortly after news broke that Trump had abruptly fired Comey as director of the FBI, Colbert said in his Late Show monologue, “That shows no gratitude at all. I mean, did Trump forget about the Hillary emails that Comey talked about?”

Colbert was, of course, referring to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, an issue that Trump hammered repeatedly on the campaign trail. Nevertheless, Trump cited Comey’s handling of the Clinton email case as the reason for his dismissal.

Launching into a Trump impression, Colbert said, “Thanks for the presidency, Jimmy. Now don’t let the door hit you where the Electoral College split you.”

Watch the video below for more from Colbert.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME