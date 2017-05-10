U.S.
James Comey

James Comey Learned of His Ouster While Addressing FBI Agents in L.A., Official Says

Michael Balsamo / AP
12:07 AM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — FBI Director James Comey was speaking to agents at the FBI's field office in Los Angeles when the news of his firing broke.

That's according to a law enforcement official who was present at the time Tuesday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

The official says television screens in the field office began flashing the news, and Comey initially chuckled. But he continued to speak to the agents, finishing his speech before heading into an office. He did not reappear in the main room.

Comey later left Los Angeles on a plane to return to Washington.

