Director of the FBI James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC.
White House

White House Spokesperson Says it's Time to 'Let Go' of Russia Probe

Joseph Hincks
May 09, 2017

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it's "time to move on" from the inquiry into alleged links between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

Speaking just hours after Trump suddenly fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading the investigation, Sanders told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that while the probe would continue without the director, in her view it had already run its course.

"I think the bigger point on that is, my gosh Tucker, when are they going to let that go?" Sanders said. "It's been going on for nearly a year."

"Frankly, it's kind of getting absurd. There's nothing there. We’ve heard that time and time again. We’ve heard that in the testimonies earlier this week. We've heard it for the last 11 months. There is no ‘there’ there," Sanders said.

"It's time to move on and frankly it's time to focus on the things the American people care about," she added.

Although Sanders said that the investigation should be "let go," she denied Comey's firing would disrupt it.

“You will have the same people that will be carrying it out to the Department of Justice. The process continues both I believe in the House and Senate committees and I don't see any change or disruption there,” she said.



