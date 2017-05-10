Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that a special prosecutor should be appointed immediately to probe allegations that members of President Donald Trump's campaign had links to the Russian government, shortly after Trump fired the man who was leading an investigation into the matter.

“We need a special prosecutor right now,” Warren said on MSNBC, calling for an independent and transparent inquiry.

“If there is a relationship between Trump, his campaign and the Russians, the American people need to know about that,” Warren continued. “And if it is not lawful, or was not lawful, we also need to know about that. No one in America is above the law, and that includes Donald Trump.”

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey late Tuesday on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who said Comey had mismanaged last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information on her private email server.

Republicans and Democrats alike were alarmed by Comey's sudden sacking, as it could derail and damage the credibility of the ongoing probe into the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russian actors. Some Democrats are calling the move a cover-up.

“Comey was not fired because of Hillary, Comey was fired because of the Russians,” Warren said. “The timing makes this, I think, entirely clear ... There’s nobody left in America who believes that Donald Trump fired James Comey because James Comey was mean to Hillary Clinton.”