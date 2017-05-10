Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseTrump to Meet Putin's Top Diplomat at the White House, Official Says
FILE PHOTO: Combination of file photos showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. President Donald Trump
NigeriaOne Chibok Girl Kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria Chose to Stay Behind
NIGERIA-UNREST-BOKO-HARAM-CHIBOK-GIRLS-KIDNAPPING
White HouseEven Edward Snowden Thinks Firing James Comey Was a Bad Idea
CeBIT 2017 Technology Trade Fair
White HouseHow President Trump's Decision to Fire James Comey Could Backfire
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
Congress

Elizabeth Warren Calls for Special Prosecutor 'Right Now' to Lead Russia Probe

Feliz Solomon
May 09, 2017

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that a special prosecutor should be appointed immediately to probe allegations that members of President Donald Trump's campaign had links to the Russian government, shortly after Trump fired the man who was leading an investigation into the matter.

“We need a special prosecutor right now,” Warren said on MSNBC, calling for an independent and transparent inquiry.

“If there is a relationship between Trump, his campaign and the Russians, the American people need to know about that,” Warren continued. “And if it is not lawful, or was not lawful, we also need to know about that. No one in America is above the law, and that includes Donald Trump.”

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey late Tuesday on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who said Comey had mismanaged last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information on her private email server.

Republicans and Democrats alike were alarmed by Comey's sudden sacking, as it could derail and damage the credibility of the ongoing probe into the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russian actors. Some Democrats are calling the move a cover-up.

“Comey was not fired because of Hillary, Comey was fired because of the Russians,” Warren said. “The timing makes this, I think, entirely clear ... There’s nobody left in America who believes that Donald Trump fired James Comey because James Comey was mean to Hillary Clinton.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME