Politics
Search
Sign In
James ComeyJohn McCain Is 'Disappointed' That President Trump Fired James Comey
Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrives to a hearing on foreign cyber threats to the United States with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, left, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
James ComeyPresident Trump Previously Praised James Comey Over the FBI's Hillary Clinton Investigation
FBI Director James Comey Testifies During Senate Judiciary Hearing
White HouseHillary Clinton Campaign Manager on James Comey Firing: 'This Terrifies Me'
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
Late Night TelevisionThe Complete History of Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart's Legendary Friendship
Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart appear on 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 3, 2017 in Washington, D.C.  Matt McClain—The Washington Post/Getty Images
FBI

Why Everyone Is Comparing James Comey's Firing to Richard Nixon

Tessa Berenson
May 09, 2017

When President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, people were quick to cry Nixon.

"This is Nixonian,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said.

"This is nothing less than Nixonian," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) echoed.

“Not since Watergate have our legal systems been so threatened and our faith in the independence and integrity of those systems so shaken,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.).

Trump's dramatic decision does have historical echoes to Nixon's presidency: Trump fired Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into his campaign's possible ties to Russia. President Nixon also fired someone investigating him.

In 1973, in what would become known as the Saturday Night Massacre, Nixon ordered the firing of Archibald Cox, a special prosecutor looking into the burglary at the tip of the iceberg of the Watergate scandal. Both Nixon's attorney general and deputy attorney general resigned in protest, and the "massacre" marked a key step in the scandal that led to his resignation less than a year later.

But, as the Richard Nixon Presidential Library pointed out on Twitter, the comparison doesn't track all the way.

"FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian," the library tweeted Tuesday evening.

The last president to actually cut the FBI Director was Bill Clinton, who fired William Sessions in 1993 amid ethical concerns. But it hasn't been since Nixon that a president terminated a person investigating him.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME