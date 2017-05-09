Politics
Search
Sign In
James ComeyPresident Trump Previously Praised James Comey Over the FBI's Hillary Clinton Investigation
FBI Director James Comey Testifies During Senate Judiciary Hearing
Late Night TelevisionThe Complete History of Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart's Legendary Friendship
Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart appear on 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.
FBIRead the Memo Recommending James Comey Be Fired Over the Hillary Clinton Email Investigation
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
Heart DiseaseTaking Ibuprofen Daily Raises Your Heart Attack Risk
White tablet with a glass bottle TIME health stock
White House

Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager on James Comey Firing: 'This Terrifies Me'

Katie Reilly
May 09, 2017

Former staffers from Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign warned that President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey could hurt the investigation into Russia's influence on the 2016 presidential election.

"Surprised I'm saying this, but I don't see how this bodes well for the Russia investigation," Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook tweeted Tuesday, following news that Comey had been removed form office. "Twilight zone. I was as disappointed and frustrated as anyone at how the email investigation was handled. But this terrifies me."

Comey was leading an investigation into whether members of Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cited the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails in his recommendation that Comey be fired, according to a memo released Tuesday by the White House.

Clinton's press secretary Brian Fallon said he agreed with Rosenstein's argument that the email investigation was mishandled, but he worried Comey's firing "smells like coverup on Russia."

"I'm not shedding any tears for Comey personally -he hurt FBI's reputation- but I do worry whether we ever get to the bottom of Russia now," Fallon tweeted. "The only thing that could do more to erode faith in independence of FBI than Comey staying is Comey being fired. This is 100% political."

Others drew comparisons to former President Richard Nixon's infamous "Saturday Night Massacre."

"@realDonaldTrump Didn't you know you're supposed to wait til Saturday night to massacre people investigating you?" Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta tweeted.

Here's how other former Clinton staffers reacted:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME