White House

Read President Trump's Letter Firing James Comey

Aric Jenkins
6:16 PM ET

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday evening, dismissing the former bureau chief in a letter addressing him directly.

"I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the President wrote to Comey. "I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.

"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau," Trump added.

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

You can read Trump's letter to Comey below:

White House Statement on James Comey by Katie Reilly on Scribd

Comey's firing came not long after the FBI told the Senate Judiciary committee that Comey had misspoken during his testimony about Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin forwarding thousands of emails to her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

