Congress

GOP Invites Female Senator to Health Care Working Group

Associated Press
6:08 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Female senators will apparently be included in the Republicans' all-male working group on health care after all.

GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia says Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear Tuesday that all were welcome to participate.

Says Capito: "We should have open meetings. I think they are opening up those meetings, I don't even know if they had any closed meetings."

Earlier McConnell was defensive when asked about the 13-member group, insisting that the real work on health care was being done by the entire 52-member Republican caucus.

There are five female Republican senators. The working group in question was one of several looking at health care, but McConnell himself was a member, along with other Senate leaders. The lack of diversity had drawn criticism.

