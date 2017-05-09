President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey , the White House said in a statement Tuesday evening.

"Today President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office," Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. The decision was based on recommendations from the top ranking officials in the Justice Department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General R od Rosenstein .

The recommendation from Rosenstein, titled "Restoring Public Confidence in the FBI" centered on Comey's decision not to charge former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server, arguing that he exceeded the limits of his authority by bypassing then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. "I cannot defend the Director's handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton's emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgement that he was mistaken," Rosenstein wrote Tuesday.

At most, Rosenstein argued, Comey should have said the FBI completed its investigation and handed it over to federal prosecutors. "The FBI Director is never empowered to supplant federal prosecutors and assume command of the Justice Department," he wrote.

Trump agreed with this assessment, according to a copy of the letter he sent Comey, concurring that Comey was unable to "effectively lead the bureau."

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump wrote.

Trump’s former longtime security guard and current Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller hand-delivered notification of termination to Comey at DOJ today per an administration official.

Trump did note, however, that he was appreciative of Comey informing him three times that he was not under investigation. However, while the FBI has said Trump himself is not under investigation, Comey testified in March that the FBI was investigating possible ties between associates of the the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Trump's decision to fire Comey though, means that the head of the department conducting this investigation is now vacant. Although the White House said a search for a new director will begin "immediately," Trump now has the jurisdiction to appoint someone, Calls for an independent prosecutor into this investigation, which had already been circulating immediately increased.

"FBI director must be a career professional. An independent prosecutor is needed for Trump-Russia now," tweeted Richard W. Painter, who served as an ethics lawyer for George W. Bush.

The statement came shortly after the FBI acknowledged to the Senate Judiciary committee that Comey had misspoken during his testimony last week about Clinton aide Huma Abedin forwarding thousands of emails to her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

"There were thousands of Secretary Clinton' s emails on that device, [Weiner's laptop] including what they thought might be the missing emails from her first three months as Secretary of State," Comey said last Wednesday. "If there was evidence she was acting of bad intent, that's where it would be."

But the FBI sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary "supplementing" the testimony, explaining that most of the emails were backed up on the computer, not forwarded by Abedin.

With reporting from Zeke J. Miller