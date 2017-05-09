U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HouseWhite House Says President Trump 'Does Not Want to Smear' Michael Flynn
Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Quits
celebrities13 Times The Rock Was the Celebrity the Internet Was Waiting For
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
WashingtonPart of a Tunnel Containing Radioactive Waste Has Collapsed in Washington
Nuclear Waste Accident
viralHere Are All the Clever Fashion Statements People Are Making Out of an Ikea Bag
Inside Ikea Store As The Company Opened First Store In Tokyo
Crocodile With A Wide Open Mouth
Getty Images
Florida

A Florida Girl Survived an Alligator's Attack by Shoving Her Fingers Up Its Nostrils

Melissa Chan
3:33 PM ET

A 10-year-old Florida girl fended off an alligator when it chomped onto her leg by ramming her fingers up the animal’s nose — a survival strategy she learned at a gator theme park — and prying the alligator's mouth open, state wildlife officials said.

Juliana Ossa told NBC’s Today show that she was scared when the nearly 9-foot alligator bit her left leg and wouldn’t let go as she was sitting down in shallow water at an Orlando lake Saturday. She said she first struck the alligator on the head, but the reptile didn’t loosen its grip. Then she remembered a life-saving technique she was taught at Gatorland.

"I stuck my two fingers up its nose so it couldn't breathe — it had to be from its mouth — and he opened it, so it let my leg out," she said.

Juliana needed more than a dozen stitches for multiple puncture wounds but is otherwise doing OK, according to Today. The alligator was later euthanized, Florida Fish and Wildlife said.

The little girl said she thought the gator took her to be a "ginormous piece of chicken." She urged others to stay calm if they find themselves in a similar "alligator emergency."

"Do the same thing," she said. "Don’t be scared."

[NBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME