NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: (L to R) television personality Kim Kardashian West, and North West leave their Midtown Manhattan hote on February 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) Raymond Hall—GC Images

North West , firstborn offspring of reality television celebutante Kim Kardashian West and rapper/aspiring fashion designer Kanye West , demonstrated both her precocity and an admirable ability to make the most of an unsavory situation on Tuesday when she turned some routine disciplinary action into a DIY spa day.

According to a tweet from Kardashian's account, North was sent to time-out, but Kardashian noticed soon afterwards that North was "a little too quiet." When Kardashian went to go check on her, she discovered that the little one had resourcefully created her own "spa" complete with cushy pillows, fluffy towels, and even a makeshift eye mask. North also kindly informed her mother that she was "chilling out."

While the rest of her very famous family has demonstrated a tendency toward drama , it looks like North has already found a way to bliss out.