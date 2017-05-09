Here Are All the Clever Fashion Statements People Are Making Out of an Ikea Bag

When Vetements and Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia designed a $2,145 luxury leather doppelganger of the trusty, $0.99 Ikea FRAKTA polypropylene bag for Balenciaga, the Internet erupted with the general sentiment that the Emperor was wearing no clothes .

Some clever Internet fashion enthusiasts, however, saw this as an opportunity to pay homage to the iconic Ikea staple and to troll the fashion industry's logomania moment by creating their own bold style statements using the sturdy FRAKTA bags . From wallets to lingerie, the sky's the limit when it comes to repurposed Ikea fashion wear — and at $0.99 a pop, this is one sartorial choice that won't break the bank. We've rounded up the best of the Ikea fashion moments - which have been popping up for awhile now - below.

In the market for a hat perfect any weather? Why not sport this bright blue Ikea version that's conveniently waterproof.

the original IKEA bucket hat, documented on 29/01/2014 ➖ a reminder that plagiarism in the creative industries is unacceptable and should NOT be encouraged 💪🏻 A post shared by ALCH (@a_l_c_h_) on May 12, 2016 at 2:05am PDT

HOW TO IDENTIFY AN ORIGINAL FRAKA CAP: A CONCEPT BY @PLEASURES.NOW & CHINATOWN MARKET AVAILABLE SOON. A post shared by CHINATOWN MARKET (@chinatownmarket) on May 1, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

An Ikea bag also makes the perfect material for a sturdy wallet.

limited quantity of IKEA wallets available now via www.a-l-c-h.com/shop 🙇🏻 A post shared by ALCH (@a_l_c_h_) on Aug 29, 2016 at 1:14am PDT

One intrepid fashion designer used the Ikea bag handles as a trim for a pair of trousers.

i feel like Demna today😎 #ikea #balenciaga A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on May 5, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

While others repurposed the bag for more provocative offerings.

BALENCIAGA x IKEA limited hoax thong A post shared by signe ralkov (@signeralkov) on May 3, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan 👌 #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on May 7, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

✏️IKEA choker🖌 #DIY4LYF #ilil #ililtokyo A post shared by iLiL (@ililtokyo) on Jun 6, 2016 at 5:14pm PDT

Others chose to create uniquely Ikea-esque footwear. No word on the wearability, but they definitely made a statement.