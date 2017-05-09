Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
FloridaA Florida Girl Survived an Alligator's Attack by Shoving Her Fingers Up Its Nostrils
Crocodile With A Wide Open Mouth
White HouseWhite House Says President Trump 'Does Not Want to Smear' Michael Flynn
Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Quits
celebrities13 Times The Rock Was the Celebrity the Internet Was Waiting For
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
WashingtonPart of a Tunnel Containing Radioactive Waste Has Collapsed in Washington
Nuclear Waste Accident
Inside Ikea Store As The Company Opened First Store In Tokyo
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
viral

Here Are All the Clever Fashion Statements People Are Making Out of an Ikea Bag

Cady Lang
2:53 PM ET

When Vetements and Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia designed a $2,145 luxury leather doppelganger of the trusty, $0.99 Ikea FRAKTA polypropylene bag for Balenciaga, the Internet erupted with the general sentiment that the Emperor was wearing no clothes.

Some clever Internet fashion enthusiasts, however, saw this as an opportunity to pay homage to the iconic Ikea staple and to troll the fashion industry's logomania moment by creating their own bold style statements using the sturdy FRAKTA bags. From wallets to lingerie, the sky's the limit when it comes to repurposed Ikea fashion wear — and at $0.99 a pop, this is one sartorial choice that won't break the bank. We've rounded up the best of the Ikea fashion moments - which have been popping up for awhile now - below.

In the market for a hat perfect any weather? Why not sport this bright blue Ikea version that's conveniently waterproof.

HOW TO IDENTIFY AN ORIGINAL FRAKA CAP: A CONCEPT BY @PLEASURES.NOW & CHINATOWN MARKET AVAILABLE SOON.

A post shared by CHINATOWN MARKET (@chinatownmarket) on

An Ikea bag also makes the perfect material for a sturdy wallet.

limited quantity of IKEA wallets available now via www.a-l-c-h.com/shop 🙇🏻

A post shared by ALCH (@a_l_c_h_) on

One intrepid fashion designer used the Ikea bag handles as a trim for a pair of trousers.

i feel like Demna today😎 #ikea #balenciaga

A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on

While others repurposed the bag for more provocative offerings.

BALENCIAGA x IKEA limited hoax thong

A post shared by signe ralkov (@signeralkov) on

Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan 👌 #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK

A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on

✏️IKEA choker🖌 #DIY4LYF #ilil #ililtokyo

A post shared by iLiL (@ililtokyo) on

Others chose to create uniquely Ikea-esque footwear. No word on the wearability, but they definitely made a statement.

tbt 2016年5月 or even 2015年？☃️Is it sandal weather yet? ⛄️#iLiL #iLiLTokyo

A post shared by iLiL (@ililtokyo) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME