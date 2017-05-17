White HouseWatch Live: House Democrats Hold News Conference on President Trump and Russia
Russian FM Lavrov in Washington
moviesVote: What's the Best Movie of 2017 So Far?
movies-2017
Washington D.C.Sen. Thom Tillis Receives CPR After Collapsing During D.C. Race
Thom Tillis
Video GamesHere's What Middle-earth: Shadow of War's Breathtaking New Regions Look Like
tv-shows-2017
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle—HBO; Beth Dubber—Netflix/AP; Ron Batzdorff—NBC/Getty Images
Television

Vote: What's the Best TV Show of 2017 So Far?

TIME Staff
9:23 AM ET

Surprises, twists and upsets have made 2017 an emotional year. All that joy, sorrow and angst has translated to the small screen, where this year's TV shows have tackled serious topics and stirred up something deep inside of viewers.

Stars like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon graced the small screen to elucidate a tense story of domestic abuse and familial drama. A superhero show wrestled smartly with mental health issues. Our anxieties about brutal authoritarianism came to life onscreen. Big families had viewers in tears, and cassette-loving teenagers stoked parents' fears.

Of course, television can be an escape too. The incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues to provide a laugh-out-loud diversion from real politics. Drew Barrymore brought new meaning to chewing scenery. And Aziz Ansari found even more ways to make heartbreak funny.

In the run-up to TIME’s Best TV Shows of 2017 So Far, weigh in on your favorites in the poll below.


Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME