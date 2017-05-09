Newsfeed
Food

This Is the Newest Food Trend Taking Over Social Media

Mahita Gajanan
2:13 PM ET

The latest breakfast craze taking over social media feeds is cloud eggs — pillowy egg whites with separately cooked yolks resting in the middle.

The fluffy (and photogenic) egg dish has been popping up on Instagram in recent weeks, although the particular method of cooking the eggs has been around for a while. Cloud eggs are made by separating egg whites from yolks, beating them until they form a meringue-like consistency and adding desired mix-ins before baking them with the egg yolks dropped into the center.

Once finished, the eggs should look like two small clouds, with runny yolks in the center perfect for stabbing with a toast point. And of course, don't forget to post a photo of the eggs online.

