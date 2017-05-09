Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CrimeCouple Allegedly Posed as Adele's Manager in Scam to Score Kendrick Lamar Tickets
Kendrick Lamar performs his song "Humble" during the 'Legends of The Fall Tour' on April 29, 2017 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
policeBody Cameras Help Everyone — Including the Police
Press Conference On Off-Duty BPD Officer Incident
South KoreaSouth Korean TV Station Turns Moon Jae-In Into a Game of Thrones Character
fashionAmerican Fashion Has Gotten More Colorful. Here's What Changed
Housewife In New Kitchen
celebrities

Robert De Niro Criticizes Trump Administration's 'Hostility Towards Art' in Lifetime Award Speech

Kate Samuelson
1:54 PM ET

Robert De Niro slammed President Donald Trump's government in a fiery speech Monday evening as he accepted the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s 44th Chaplin Award, a lifetime achievement honor that has previously been bestowed on Audrey Hepburn, Al Pacino and Meryl Streep.

After thanking the film society for his award, joking that the organization waited until the release of Dirty Grandpa to give it to him, the Goodfellas star turned political, according to an Entertainment Weekly transcript.

Criticizing Trump's administration's "hostility towards art," the 73-year-old actor described cuts to "life-saving and life-enhancing programs" such as the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as "draconian."

"For their own divisive political purposes, the administration suggests that the money for these all-inclusive programs goes to rich, liberal elites. This is what they now call an alternative fact," he continued, adding: "I call it what it is: Bullshit."

De Niro then spoke directly to the audience at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City, telling them that by being there they were "supporting arts for everyone." He added: "You’re supporting the slapstick of Charlie Chaplin, the great body of work of Marty Scorsese and Barry Levinson, the dumb-ss comedies of Robert De Niro [and] the overrated performances of Meryl Streep," the latter referring to the President's post–Golden Globes tweet about the actress.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME