Gadgets

Amazon Just Launched the First Echo With a Screen

Alex Fitzpatrick
10:05 AM ET

Amazon on Tuesday launched a new version of its popular Echo smart speaker with a display screen and better advertised sound quality. The Echo Show, as it's called, will begin shipping on June 28 for $230.

The Echo Show's screen allows users to watch YouTube videos, display photos, make video calls and more, according to Amazon's page for the device. The Show is about $80 more expensive than the standard Echo, which doesn't have a screen.

The idea for a smart digital display isn't new: The Chumby attempted to perform similar functions nearly a decade ago, but ultimately the technology wasn't quite there yet.

Amazon's Echo speakers, powered by the company's Alexa artificial intelligence software, have shown that they are capable enough to handle a wide variety of tasks, from simple queriers about the news and weather to ordering pizzas and hailing Ubers thanks to third-party apps.

Amazon also recently unveiled the Echo Look, a camera-equipped device meant to help users make daily outfit choices.

